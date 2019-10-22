BRISTOL, Va. — A man wanted out of Sullivan County, Tennessee, was arrested Tuesday following a pursuit in Bristol, Virginia.
Joseph Michael Sayers, 32, had been wanted on charges of felony evading, reckless endangerment and multiple traffic offenses. Bristol detectives spotted him driving a Honda CRV on King Mill Pike and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, according to a Bristol Virginia Police Department news release.
Sayers refused to pull over and reached a speed of 50 mph, police said. He eventually stopped on Old Airport Road, but police said he kicked two officers before being taken into custody.
Additional charges are pending as he remains held without bail at the Bristol Virginia Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.