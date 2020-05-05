BRISTOL, Va.-- Walling Distributing, a longtime Southwest Virginia beverage distributor, has agreed to sell to a newly formed investor group, Virginia Beverage Company LLC, according to a written statement.
“The investor group, backed by Atlanta Beverage Company, was the first suitor that truly understood our market and the unique flavor of our culture here in Southwest Virginia,” said Mark Walling, president of Walling Distributing.
The company has agreed to sell "substantially all" of its assets to the new group, according to the statement. Walling operates near Interstate 81's Exit 5 in Bristol, Virginia.
“Virginia Beverage Company is thrilled to enter the territory and carry on the legacy that the Wallings and their employees have built since the early 1960s," Grant Gilbert, president of Virginia Beverage Company, said. "We are excited to partner with existing management and are committed to providing the same great service that the company’s suppliers and customers have come to expect. We also look forward to getting involved in the local community in a meaningful way.”
Walling Distributing is responsible for the sales, marketing and distribution of products of Anheuser-Busch, Bold Rock Hard Cider, Bristol Station, Damascus Brewery, Geloso Beverage Group, Highland Brewing, Sugar Hill Brewing Company, Sweetwater and VPX Energy.
The company's territory includes the Virginia counties of Lee, Wise, Dickenson, Buchanan, Scott, Russell and Washington along with Abingdon, Bristol, Norton, Chilhowie and Saltville.
The transaction was formally approved by Anheuser-Busch and other suppliers of the company, according to the statement.
