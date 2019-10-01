BRISTOL, Tenn. — Construction is underway on a Waffle House at The Pinnacle in Bristol.

The company hopes to open this fall, but a definite date has not been announced, according to Waffle House spokesman Pat Warner.

The Norcross, Georgia-based chain currently has a number of locations in Northeast Tennessee, in Kingsport, Johnson City, Piney Flats and Elizabethton.

The restaurant will be at 275 Pinnacle Parkway, adjacent to the Panda Express. The building is slated to be 2,080 square feet, according to a building permit the city of Bristol, Tennessee issued earlier this year.

Heather Hill, property manager for The Pinnacle, confirmed the space will be a Waffle House but deferred more specific questions to franchisee Jeff Allen. Allen did not return a request for comment on the project.

Located off Interstate 81’s Exit 74, The Pinnacle opened in 2014 and has become a regional shopping destination, with a number of retailers, including Bass Pro Shops and Belk, as well as other restaurants.

Other stores currently in the works are a T-Mobile store and a Best Buy.

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

