BRISTOL, Tenn. — Construction is underway on a Waffle House at The Pinnacle in Bristol.
The company hopes to open this fall, but a definite date has not been announced, according to Waffle House spokesman Pat Warner.
The Norcross, Georgia-based chain currently has a number of locations in Northeast Tennessee, in Kingsport, Johnson City, Piney Flats and Elizabethton.
The restaurant will be at 275 Pinnacle Parkway, adjacent to the Panda Express. The building is slated to be 2,080 square feet, according to a building permit the city of Bristol, Tennessee issued earlier this year.
Heather Hill, property manager for The Pinnacle, confirmed the space will be a Waffle House but deferred more specific questions to franchisee Jeff Allen. Allen did not return a request for comment on the project.
Located off Interstate 81’s Exit 74, The Pinnacle opened in 2014 and has become a regional shopping destination, with a number of retailers, including Bass Pro Shops and Belk, as well as other restaurants.
Other stores currently in the works are a T-Mobile store and a Best Buy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.