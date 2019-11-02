Four men are competing in Tuesday’s election to replace longtime Washington County Sheriff Fred Newman, who will retire at the end of the year.
Republican Blake Andis, independent candidates Marty Berry and Rex Carter, and Democrat Greg Hogston are running for office. Andis last ran for sheriff in 2015 but lost to Newman, who was first elected in 1999. This is the first time Berry, Carter and Hogston have run for office.
All four candidates have extensive histories in law enforcement, including Andis, Berry and Hogston, who all previously worked at the Sheriff’s Office. Carter has worked at other law enforcement agencies.
Blake Andis
“I am running for the office of sheriff because I sincerely want to make a difference in people’s lives,” Andis said. “I have the education and training, job experience, and can provide a commonsense approach to successfully lead the sheriff’s office.”
Andis, 51, of Abingdon, has more than 32 years of experience in law enforcement. He graduated from Abingdon High School, and later attended Virginia Highlands Community College, Bluefield State College and the University of Louisville Southern Police Academy.
He started his career as a volunteer at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and was hired in November 1988 to serve as a corrections officer. While working in the jail, Andis said he was certified as an emergency medical dispatcher for 911 operations, served on the Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons and Tactics team and helped start the Underwater Recovery team as a scuba diver.
Andis was later assigned to the patrol division and requested to attend a narcotic detector canine training course designed by the U.S. Customs at the Virginia State Police academy.
He then handled the agency’s first drug detecting canines for five years. Andis was then promoted to the criminal investigations division and sworn in as a deputy U.S. marshal on a fugitive task force.
Andis also attended and helped develop the Virginia School Resource Training course and worked as a school resource officer. He served as a narcotics detective and an agent working with the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
In 2003, Andis was promoted to chief deputy at the Sheriff’s Office. In 2012, he left the department to become police chief at Virginia Highlands Community College.
“I consider the office of sheriff to be the most important job in Washington County,” Andis said. “The sheriff must serve and protect all citizens.”
He said the sheriff must be able to evaluate crime trends and adjust personnel to efficiently and effectively prevent criminal activity.
Rex Carter
Carter, 48, of Abingdon, said he has 24 years of law enforcement and security experience and currently works at Universal Fibers.
“I see the need for a more proactive, community-based approach to help people,” Carter said. “With the numerous problems of illegal drugs, domestic violence, addiction and lack of information to available services, Washington County needs new and fresh leadership.”
To address the problems, Carter said he is the only candidate proposing forward-thinking initiatives, such as Handle With Care for local schools, more training through the local academy on Trauma Informed Care and grant-funded Growth Through Opportunity initiative to help people with disabilities participate in a mentoring program at the Sheriff’s Office.
Carter said there is also a need for SNIDS, Special Needs in Distress, which is an information collection program that family members can provide to the Sheriff’s Office.
Since beginning his run for office, Carter said his slogan has been “People over Politics.”
“It is imperative we move away from the status-quo mindset and bring in new ideas and initiatives to better care for the citizens of Washington County,” Carter said. “Because of the needs I see in the county, I chose to run as an independent candidate to serve all people, regardless of any political party or background. Law enforcement must be about putting the needs of the people first.”
Carter served more than 20 years with the Virginia State Police, where he oversaw the Virginia Criminal Information Network operation for law enforcement agencies across the commonwealth.
He also worked as an instructor for the Virginia Defensive Tactics program and a recruiter for the State Police.
For nearly four years, Carter said he has served as the security operations specialist and human resources generalist for Universal Fibers. He also owns Omega Karate in Abingdon.
Carter graduated from Emory & Henry College and the Virginia State Police Academy. He is also a National Rifle Association instructor and a current study graduate of theology at Gulf Coast Bible Institute in Florida.
Marty Berry
Since 1981, Marty Berry has served under six sheriffs at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
“Over the years, I have had the privilege to work with some of the most talented people and it is my hope to continue to work with these dedicated individuals who are devoted to the safety of the citizens of this county,” Berry said. “I want the employees at the Sheriff’s Office to know they are important to me, I also want the citizens to know that the community’s safety is my number one priority. I truly feel with my experience, knowledge of the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement training, and leadership skills, I am in a unique position to make a already great agency even better.”
Berry, 60, of Abingdon, began his career as a purchasing agent and rose through the ranks of the Sheriff’s Office to patrol captain.
He has been responsible for purchasing equipment, running the jail and running a shift as patrol sergeant and lieutenant. As patrol captain, Berry said he ran the field services division, which he said was made up of patrol, school resources, animal and litter control and special teams. He was also responsible for all of the accreditation files for that division.
Berry also served as a civil process server and courtroom security officer. He was incident commander for several events and incidents that took place in the county, he said.
Berry attended Virginia Highlands Community College and Mountain Empire Community College.
He graduated from the Southwest Virginia Criminal Justice Training Center, where he obtained certificates in basic jailer and basic law enforcement, civil process and courtroom security training.
He is also a certified Department of Criminal Justice general instructor and firearms instructor. He also went to first-line supervisor school and received certificates in national incident management from the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA.
Greg Hogston
“For as long as I can remember, I have aspired to be in law enforcement and the sheriff of Washington County,” Hogston said. “Washington County is home to myself and my family.”
Hogston, 47, of Glade Spring, said he has been in administration at the Sheriff’s Office for many years and has taken every opportunity to learn positions and aspects of the office.
“The wonderful men and women of the Sheriff’s Office are my family, and I want to lead them into the future of an outstanding agency,” he said. “I will be the loyal, dedicated and compassionate sheriff that Washington County deserves. I care about each and every citizen in our community and want to be a service to them.”
Hogston, who was endorsed by the current sheriff, said he has developed many relationships throughout the county.
“I have built a level of trust with citizens involving issues and concerns that need to be addressed in a timely manner, allowing communities to progress forward in a safe environment,” he said. “I have the passion for the job and am willing to take on the sacrifices that will come to ensure the citizens of the county have a sheriff they can depend on in times of need.”
Hogston said he will focus on enhancing the skills and abilities of department personnel.
“I will fully invest in my appointees to ensure that they will provide the highest level of law enforcement services to our citizens for years to come,” he said.
Prior to arriving at the Sheriff’s Office in December 2003, Hogston was a patrol supervisor for the Saltville Police Department, where he also supervised Department of Motor Vehicles enforcement activities.
In addition, Hogston said he worked as a school resource officer and DARE instructor.
At the Sheriff’s Office, he worked as a patrol deputy for two years before being promoted to sergeant to supervise one of four platoons. He also oversaw the Neighborhood Watch program.
Hogston was eventually promoted to first sergeant, which involved supervision of traffic control and enforcement activities, as well as overseeing a budget.
He later became a lieutenant in the administrative division and then in the patrol division.
Hogston attended Virginia Highlands Community College in the field of HVAC before transitioning into law enforcement. He has received multiple levels of training from basic to the executive level in criminal justice management, he said.
