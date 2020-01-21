NORTON, Va. — One person has died in a crash in Wise County, according to the Virginia State Police.
At 6:48 p.m., State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the county, according to a news release. A vehicle traveling north on U.S. Highway 23 ran off the road and overturned near the 49 mile marker.
State Police confirmed there is one fatality. No additional information about the death was immediately available. The crash remains under investigation.
