NORTON, Va. — One person died Tuesday evening in a crash in Wise County, according to the Virginia State Police.
The single-vehicle crash occurred before 7 p.m. along U.S. Highway 23 near the 49-mile marker, State Police said in a news release. A vehicle traveling north ran off the road and overturned, the release adds.
State Police said there was one confirmed fatality, although no additional information was available. The crash remains under investigation.
