Virginia State Police opened an investigation into a fatal crash that occurred in Russell County, Virginia on Monday morning according to a press release from VSP.

The release states VSP responded at 10:50 a.m. Monday to a two vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of Route 19. One person was killed and two others were injured as a result of the crash. 

VSP will continue to investigate the crash the release states.

Keep checking in with the Bristol Herald Courier for updates in the ongoing story.

