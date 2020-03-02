Virginia State Police opened an investigation into a fatal crash that occurred in Russell County, Virginia on Monday morning according to a press release from VSP.
The release states VSP responded at 10:50 a.m. Monday to a two vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of Route 19. One person was killed and two others were injured as a result of the crash.
VSP will continue to investigate the crash the release states.
