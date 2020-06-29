CEDAR BLUFF, Va. - A man died after his truck ran off the side of the road Saturday evening, a Virginia State Police news release states.
At 7:59 p.m. on Saturday Virginia State Trooper responded to the crash single- vehicle crash on Virginia State Route 609, less than a mile north of U.S. Route 19.
The news release states, Timmy J. Ball, 54, of Pounding Mill was driving on Route 609 when his 2002 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck ran off the right side of the road. It then struck several trees and overturned down an embankment. Ball who was not wearing a seat belt died at the scene the news release states.
The crash is still under investigation by VSP.
