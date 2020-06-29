CASTLEWOOD, Va. - A motorist died in Russell County this morning after their truck struck another truck that was parked along the road, a news release from the Virginia State Police states.

At 9 a.m., a Virginia State Trooper responded to the single vehicle crash at Copper Ridge Road and U.S. Route 58 in Russell County.

The news release states, the driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck ran off the right side of the road striking a parked and unoccupied Ford F150 truck. The driver of the Chevrolet died at the scene. 

The release states that the motorist's name, age, gender and place of residence as well as additional information is not available at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

