BRISTOL, Va. - The Virginia State Police have been called into investigate after a suspect suffered a severe head injury Saturday night during an arrest by Bristol Virginia Police officer, Capt. Maynard Ratcliff with the Bristol Virginia Police Department said in an email.
On December 28 at about 7:40 p.m., a BVPD officer pulled over a vehicle on Commonwealth Avenue for an equipment violation, Ratcliff said in the email. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver, whom the email identified as male, drove a short distance on West State Street, exited the vehicle and ran away on foot after the officer tried to make contact again.
The officer chased the suspect back toward Commonwealth Avenue. The suspect reportedly threw something off a small bridge over a creek just before being overtaken by the police officer, who then tackled the suspect taking them both to the ground, Ratcliff said.
The suspect lost consciousness, rescue personnel were called in and the suspect was transported him to a local hospital where it was determined that he had possibly suffered serious head injuries during his fall. Because of the severity of the injuries VSP was called in to conduct an investigation.
The suspect and the police officer involved will not be identified until the investigation is complete nor will any pending charges against the suspect Ratcliff said.
