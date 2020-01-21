GLADE SPRING, Va. — A fire in the historic Glade Spring Town Square is believed to be suspicious in nature, according to the Virginia State Police.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Wytheville Field Office is encouraging anyone with information concerning a fire that occurred Jan. 16, in the town of Glade Spring to contact 276-889-7660 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
At 7:07 p.m., a 911 call was received about a fire at a commercial building in the 100 block of East Glade Street. The entire building was damaged by the fire, which is divided into commercial and residential space. No one was in the building at the time of the fire.
The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation, VSP said in a news release on Tuesday. At this stage of the investigation, the fire does appear to be suspicious in nature. The Glade Spring Police Department is assisting with the investigation.
