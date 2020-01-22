BRISTOL, Va. — The Virginia State Police confirmed Wednesday that a man died following an incident with a Bristol officer late last year.
At the request of the Bristol Virginia Police Department, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Wytheville Field Office initiated an investigation into the apprehension of a pursuit suspect on the night of Dec. 29, 2019, according to information provided by spokeswoman Corinne Geller.
On Dec. 30, the person, Frederick M. Sullins, 40, of Bristol, Tennessee, died while being treated at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. His remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke, Virginia, for examination and autopsy.
State police has completed its investigation and turned its findings over to the Bristol, Virginia Commonwealth's Attorney for final review and adjudication of the case.
Bristol police previously said an officer pulled over a vehicle on Commonwealth Avenue due to an equipment violation. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver drove away. The vehicle drove a short distance west on West State Street and the officer attempted another contact, but the suspect driver exited the vehicle and ran away on foot.
The officer gave chase, running back toward Commonwealth Avenue, police said. The man reportedly threw something off a small bridge over a creek just before being overtaken by the police officer, who then tackled the suspect and they both went to the ground, police said.
The suspect lost consciousness and rescue personnel were called to the scene. The suspect was transported to a local hospital, where it was determined that he had received possible serious head injuries during his fall, police said. He later died, VSP confirmed.
The officer has not been identified.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.