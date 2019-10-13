BRISTOL, Va. — The city’s office of voter registration and elections will participate in the Bristol Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s Fall Fest on Oct. 17.

The event is scheduled from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at 101 Oakview Ave., according to a written statement. The event will feature games, inflatables, food, and information from various community agencies. The public is invited.

Qualified citizens will have an opportunity to register to vote and ask questions related to registering and voting. New registrations from the Oct. 17 event will not be eligible to vote in the upcoming Nov. 5 general election but will be added to the rolls once the registration period reopens Nov. 6.

The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming Nov. 5 general election is Oct. 15 by 5 p.m. The office will be closed on Monday, Oct. 14, for Columbus Day holiday.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments