BRISTOL, Va. — The city’s office of voter registration and elections will participate in the Bristol Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s Fall Fest on Oct. 17.
The event is scheduled from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at 101 Oakview Ave., according to a written statement. The event will feature games, inflatables, food, and information from various community agencies. The public is invited.
Qualified citizens will have an opportunity to register to vote and ask questions related to registering and voting. New registrations from the Oct. 17 event will not be eligible to vote in the upcoming Nov. 5 general election but will be added to the rolls once the registration period reopens Nov. 6.
The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming Nov. 5 general election is Oct. 15 by 5 p.m. The office will be closed on Monday, Oct. 14, for Columbus Day holiday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.