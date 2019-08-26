In response to cases of severe respiratory illness cases linked to electronic cigarettes, the Virginia and Tennessee health departments are warning the public about the potential dangers of vaping, especially for adolescents and young adults.
Virginia reported three cases to the Centers for Disease Control. It is one of 22 states that from June 28 to Aug. 22 reported a total of 193 cases of severe respiratory illnesses, primarily among young people, where e-cigarette or vaping product use was reported. One case in Illinois resulted in a death.
Symptoms of the illnesses have included gradual onset of cough, shortness of breath or fatigue that gets worse over a period of days or weeks until the patient has to be hospitalized, the Virginia Department of Health said in a news release. Some patients have also reported vomiting and diarrhea.
The Virginia health department is also investigating other potential cases, the release states.
The Tennessee health department is also asking health care providers across the state to report any cases of serious respiratory illness treated among patients who use e-cigarettes or other vaping devices. But TDH officials told the Bristol Herald Courier there have been no confirmed cases as of Monday afternoon.
However, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville had four cases of teens and young adults with severe respiratory injuries from March through August, according to a news release from Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Dr. Jacob Kaslow, a second-year pediatric pulmonary fellow at the children’s hospital who is quoted in the release, said he’s seen patients coughing up blood, with shortness of breath, severe pneumonia, lung collapse and complete respiratory failure, often landing them in the pediatric intensive care unit. Some patients recovered while others had or will have irreversible lung disease, Kaslow said in the release.
Though the CDC has stated it has not determined an exact cause of all reported respiratory illness cases, nor a specific product or compound linked to all of them, all involved some type of vaping and e-cigarette use. The evidence does not suggest infectious disease is a primary cause, and use of products containing THC, a chemical compound found in marijuana, was reported in a number of cases.
Vape devices work by heating up liquid, usually stored within a cartridge. Vapor cartridges may or may not contain nicotine but often come in flavors such as mint or mango. And some, like those made by JUUL — one of the leading e-cigarette manufacturers — look similar to a USB drive and are easily concealed.
The popularity of vaping in the U.S. has skyrocketed among teens in recent years. The 2018 U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s National Youth Tobacco Survey found that nearly 21% of all high school students and about 5% of middle school students surveyed reported they currently used e-cigarettes. It’s become so prevalent that in December, Surgeon General Jerome Adams released an advisory that declared youth e-cigarette use to be an epidemic.
In April, the Bristol Tennessee Board of Education voted to strengthen the language of the school system’s tobacco policy, with new attention paid to vaping. At the time, Dixie Bowen, supervisor of student services, told the board that the number of students disciplined for vaping is significant and growing, with vaping devices and e-cigarettes confiscated multiple times per week.
On a handful of occasions, Bowen said the devices confiscated have tested positive for marijuana.