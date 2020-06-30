CASTLEWOOD, Va. — A motorist died in Russell County Monday morning after a truck struck another truck that was parked along the road, according to the Virginia State Police.
The name of the person who was killed was not released Monday. The single-vehicle crash occurred around 9 a.m. at Copper Ridge Road and U.S. Highway 58. The driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck ran off the right side of the road and hit a parked and unoccupied Ford F150 truck, according to a news release. The driver of the Chevrolet died at the scene, the release states.
The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.