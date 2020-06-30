CASTLEWOOD, Va. — A motorist died in Russell County Monday morning after a truck struck another truck that was parked along the road, according to the Virginia State Police.

The name of the person who was killed was not released Monday. The single-vehicle crash occurred around 9 a.m. at Copper Ridge Road and U.S. Highway 58. The driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck ran off the right side of the road and hit a parked and unoccupied Ford F150 truck, according to a news release. The driver of the Chevrolet died at the scene, the release states.

The crash remains under investigation.

