LEBANON, Va. — Virginia State Police Trooper C. Vance is investigating a two-vehicle crash that injured three people in Russell County that happened on state Route 19, less than a mile north of state Route 770.

A 2004 Nissan Frontier was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Route 19 when it struck head-on a southbound 2019 Chevrolet Volt. The wreck happened at about 10:20 a.m. Saturday.

The driver of the Nissan, William W. Eaton, 60, of Princeton, West Virginia, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt. A 41-year-old female passenger, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Jordan M. Allison, 21, also of Princeton, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation, according to state police. Charges are pending.

