The Virginia Senate agreed Friday to a compromise version of the Clean Economy Act which gives a reprieve to a Wise County power plant.
Senators voted 22-17 Friday morning to approve Senate Bill 851 which imposes regulations on Dominion Energy and American Electric Power, requiring them to expand their portfolio of renewable resources and close most coal power plants by 2030 and natural gas-fired power plants by 2045.
The revised version will allow the Dominion Energy hybrid energy center in Virginia City to remain open until 2045, 15 years longer than the original legislation. It is regarded as the cleanest burning plant of its kind in North America and employs about 200 people.
The House narrowly approved the same bill Thursday evening 51-45.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.