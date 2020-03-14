A man in his 70s has died from the COVID-19 virus in the Virginia, the first in the state, officials said Saturday.

The man lives in the Peninsula health district, the state Department of Health said. 

41 positive cases of the virus have been reported in Virginia, where a state of emergency has been issued.

No deaths have been reported in Tennessee.

