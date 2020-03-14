A man in his 70s has died from the COVID-19 virus in the Virginia, the first in the state, officials said Saturday.
The man lives in the Peninsula health district, the state Department of Health said.
41 positive cases of the virus have been reported in Virginia, where a state of emergency has been issued.
No deaths have been reported in Tennessee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.