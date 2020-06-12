Virginia public school systems operating in areas with lower incidences of COVID-19 may receive variances in newly released reopening guidelines, a state official said Thursday.
On Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam and state Superintendent James Lane unveiled extensive guidance for public and private schools to reopen this fall after being ordered closed in March to reduce potential spread of the disease.
The guidance includes multiple phases — much like guidelines for reopening businesses — and requires social distancing and other public health measures that could force schools to begin the year with primarily online or remote learning, rather than bringing students back into classrooms.
Lane said Thursday he would consider requests for flexibility in reopening, when asked by the Bristol Herald Courier during Northam’s regular COVID-19 briefing.
“In the governor’s phased guidance, it allows the state superintendent to consider variances on a case-by-case basis,” Lane said. “In places like Southwest Virginia, where there has been very little transmission, we do anticipate that variances may be considered and look forward to seeing what those look like when they come back from the school divisions.”
There are no active cases in the city and there have been just four since the pandemic began in March. Dickenson County still reports no cases, and Norton has had two since March, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The 10 counties and two cities in far Southwest Virginia reported 200 cases combined since the pandemic began in March, or .003% of the more than 52,000 cases statewide.
Bristol Virginia’s School Board this week expressed support for beginning classes with all students in buildings if current trends continue. In a Wednesday letter to faculty and staff, Superintendent Keith Perrigan said he plans to seek flexibility given the low number of cases in the city and across the region. City school officials are currently developing a plan to reopen Aug. 20.
The specific language Lane referenced is included in phases one and two of the guidelines, but not in phase three or beyond.
It reads, “The State Superintendent may continue to consider variances for other in-person instruction on a case by case basis. Such programs should follow all physical distancing and mitigation guidance.”
All public school divisions are in phase one now and must have plans for delivering education this year approved by the state before being allowed to enter phase two — which has extensive limitations. Phase three allows “in-person instruction” for all students but “strict social distancing measures must be implemented,” according to the document.
Phase three also includes specific guidelines for transportation and school gatherings.
“Physical distance should be created between children on school buses when possible (seat children one per seat, every other row) limiting capacity as needed to optimize distance between passengers. Children (such as siblings) living together may sit together on the bus,” according to the document.
City school officials say that would likely mean about a dozen students riding buses that typically carry between 40 and 60.
Other phase three guidelines include physical distancing of at least 6 feet “to the greatest extent possible” in all buildings plus schools should consider closing or staggering use of communal spaces such as cafeterias, limiting recess to 50 people and suggests unspecified limitations on athletics and extracurricular activities.
