ABINGDON, Va. — Virginia Living magazine has recognized Virginia Highlands Community College in Abingdon as a Top School in its special October 2019 issue, which celebrates excellence and innovation in Virginia’s schools.
Featuring in-depth and positive coverage of news and trends in secondary and higher education, the Virginia Living State of Education issue includes top high schools and colleges of 2019 and lists more than 150 programs in public and private high schools and four- and two-year colleges leading the way in innovation across the state.
VHCC is one of the 23 comprehensive community colleges in the Virginia Community College System, serves more than 2,500 students and offers more than 80 academic areas of study.
