The Virginia House of Delegates moved casino legislation to third reading this afternoon.

House bill 4 would permit a casino to operate in Bristol, Danville, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Richmond, pending a referendum vote by local voters.

Bill patron Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach and lawmakers from Portsmouth and Richmond spoke in favor of the legislation. No one spoke against it.

The House bill has similar language to the Senate version, but would prescribe a lower state gaming tax rate than the Senate bill, which was amended with higher tax rates last Thursday by the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee.

Third reading is expected Tuesday, with the bill expected to go on to the Senate for discussion.

Each chamber of the General Assembly must hold three readings for a bill to advance.

