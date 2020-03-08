The Virginia House of Delegates today approved compromise legislation to allow casinos by referenda, joining the Senate which approved the measure on Saturday.
The House voted 59-35 to approve Senate Bill 36 just before noon and followed suit with a 60-35 vote on the House version, House Bill 4, about 30 minutes later. The legislation would allow voters in five economically challenged cities - Bristol, Danville, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Richmond – to choose if they want one privately-owned casino to operate in each city.
“We are pleased that the General Assembly passed HB 4 and SB 36 and are excited about the potential it will bring," according to a statement from the Hard Rock Bristol Resort and Casino group. "This legislation allows for major economic development projects in Bristol, Danville, Portsmouth, Richmond and Norfolk and will bring thousands of new jobs and millions in additional tax revenue to Virginia. We want to particularly thank Del. Terry Kilgore and Sen. Todd Pillion and the entire Southwest Virginia delegation for their relentless support and hard work, and Senator Louise Lucas for her vision and commitment to make this legislation a reality."
Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, was among the conferees who developed the compromise legislation.
“This has been a lengthy process full of thoughtful and spirited dialogue. The whole time our delegation has been focused on what is best for the citizens of Bristol and Southwest Virginia.”
Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads also voiced support.
"Today, the Virginia House of Delegates and the Virginia Senate passed historic legislation which will allow Bristol and other fiscally distressed localities the ability to determine their own financial and economic development future," Eads said. "With today’s vote, the legislature will now send the legislation to Governor Northam for his approval and signature. When the governor signs this legislation, Bristol and Southwest Virginia will have a unique opportunity to give our citizens good paying jobs and a brighter future for Bristolians and Southwest Virginians for generations to come."
It goes next to Gov. Ralph Northam and, if signed, would go into effect July 1, with the refer-endum set for Nov. 3.
