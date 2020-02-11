The Virginia House of Delegates today voted 61-33 to approve legislation to allow residents of five economically distressed cities, including Bristol Virginia, to vote on locating casinos there.

House bill 4 will go the Virginia Senate, which is expected to vote on its similar version of casino legislation later today.

The legislation would allow Bristol, Danville, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Richmond to place a casino question before its voters, if ultimately approved by both chambers and signed by the governor. The bill is a re-enactment of 2019 legislation.

The House version proposes lower tax rates on gaming revenues than the Senate version.

