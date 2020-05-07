ABINGDON, Va. — The 2020 Virginia Highlands Festival in Abingdon has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a tweet from the Virginia Highlands Festival, the 72nd annual edition of the event slated for July 24-Aug. 2 will not take place.
The decision, according to the tweet, was made with heavy hearts.
“We are immensely grateful for the support you have given us over the years and especially over the last two months as we have navigated these uncharted trails. Canceling this year’s summer festival was one of the hardest decisions we’ve had to make, and we are acutely aware of the impact that this will have on our community.”
According to officials, artists, vendors, advertisers and other parties will be contacted regarding refunds, and reservations will be transferred to next year’s festival.
Work continues to move forward on the Plein Air Festival slated to be held in Abingdon on Oct. 8-10.
