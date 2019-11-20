ABINGDON, Va. — Virginia Highlands Community College is seeking a new law enforcement leader after its current chief was elected sheriff in Washington County early this month.

On Nov. 5, current VHCC Police Chief Blake Andis received the most votes in a four-way race to become the new sheriff. He had led the college’s police department since 2012.

Tuesday, the college posted a job opening for a new chief, which has a starting salary of $46,087. The chief will be a leader, who is energetic, focused on community engagement, understands 21st Century policing strategies and committed to providing a safe environment where students, faculty and staff have a maximum opportunity to be successful in meeting their academic and professional goals, the listing states.

More information about the position can be found at www.vhcc.edu.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com

