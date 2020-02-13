ABINGDON, Va. — Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon will receive a $4.85 million federal grant for a new phase of an ongoing runway extension project, U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith’s office announced Thursday.

The grant from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program will support construction of an embankment for Runway 6/24, according to the agency. This is the latest in a series of federal awards the airport has received for the project. In 2019, it received a $4.15 million grant, while it obtained a $4.3 million grant in 2018.

Previous phases of the project included relocating a road, stream and wetland mitigation, building a culvert to reroute a stream and starting construction of the runway embankment, according to the FAA.

