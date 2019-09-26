Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon is well on its way to extending a runway thanks to another multimillion-dollar federal grant.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said this week that the Federal Aviation Administration will award $986 million in airport infrastructure grants, the fifth allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program funding for airports across the country.
Virginia Highlands Airport will receive an additional $4.15 million for the extension of runway six.
“This significant investment in airport improvements in Virginia will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” Chao said in a news release.
Other Virginia airports receiving funds include Washington Dulles International, Richmond International and Shenandoah Valley Regional.
The $4.15 grant is for funding the next phase of the runway extension, according to Virginia Highlands Airport Manager Mickey Hines. This funding is Phase III, Season 1 of the project, which will be embankment construction, he added. The project will require one or two more funding phases to reach completion.
“The extension, when completed, will enhance safety, improve efficiency and expand airport access,” Hines said.
Last year, the airport received a $4.3 million grant for the project through the FAA program.
As a public airport, Virginia Highlands is part of the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems and is an integral part of the Virginia Air Transportation System Plan, Hines said. The airport generates more than $7.4 million in economic activity each year, he said.
The runway extension project was approved several years ago.
Last month, Tri-Cities Airport received a $1.8 million grant for various infrastructure projects.
Airports can receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs, according to the FAA. If capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding, which has been the case for Virginia Highlands.
