BRISTOL, Va. - Virginia High School's class of 2020 will graduate on schedule next Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

School division official announced the plan today during a zoom meeting.

"We are so excited to announce details about graduation," Superintendent Keith Perrigan said. "The senior class wanted to get together one more time ... The earliest possible time we could do a traditional time is the middle of August...We're really excited about our alternative."

NASCAR driver Matt DiBennideto made the announcement during the zoom meeting.

It will be the first time VHS students will graduate in another state and the first time the speedway hosts a high school commencement ceremony. It is scheduled at 5 p.m., on May 22.

Sullivan Central and Sullivan East high schools will hold bonus events the following day, May 23, but formal graduation ceremonies for those schools are planned for August.

