The Virginia Department of Health confirmed Tuesday that a Southwest Virginia resident has died in the outbreak of severe lung injury associated with e-cigarette use or vaping.

The death was reported by Cone Health in Greensboro, North Carolina on Sept. 26.

The state declined to release additional information about the person, including where in Southwest Virginia they lived.

As of Sept. 30, there have been 31 lung injury cases, including the death, in Virginia. In Tennessee, there have been 36 cases, with no deaths, according to the state’s Department of Health.

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 805 cases from 46 states and one U.S. territory, as of Sept. 24. Twelve other deaths have been confirmed in 10 states.

The cause of this outbreak is unknown, but the VDH recommends that people who are concerned about lung injuries associated with e-cigarette use or vaping refrain from using e-cigarette products.

