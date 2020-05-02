Non-emergency medical and dental procedures began across Virginia on Friday, but it could still be at least another week until other businesses can open, the governor said.
Gov. Ralph Northam allowed restrictions on non-emergency procedures to end at midnight Thursday, allowing procedures, including medical, dental and veterinary procedures, to begin Friday.
Northam said Friday during a news conference that early in the pandemic he ordered facilities to only allow emergency procedures to continue to try to slow the COVID-19 virus. The governor said the order allowed the state to preserve personal protective equipment for medical professionals fighting the pandemic.
Virginia’s hospitals haven’t been overwhelmed by the COVID-19 virus, which has been slowed by the state’s efforts, Northam said. The state has flattened the curve due to a stay-at-home order that remains in effect through June 10, unless amended.
Another order, first signed March 24, bans crowds of more than 10; closes recreation, entertainment and personal care businesses; and limits restaurants to takeout and delivery services only. That order is in effect through Friday, May 8.
Northam said Friday that the administration continues to review data and hear from experts on whether to allow the order to expire on May 8. He said his administration plans to release more information on further reopening the state next week.
The governor also discussed the possibility of opening the state by region, such as in Southwest Virginia, where local officials have said it’s time to reopen business. Northam, however, said if certain areas of the state were to reopen early, people would be able to travel to other areas of the state, such as “hot zones” where higher numbers of cases exist, and the virus would continue to spread.
The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Virginia, but so does the number of people being tested, Northam said. As of Friday, 105,648 had been tested for the virus. Of those, 16,901 people have tested positive and 581 people have died.
Bristol continues to have only had one positive case of COVID-19, while Washington County has 38. Every county and city in Southwest Virginia, except Bland and Dickenson counties, have at least one positive case.
