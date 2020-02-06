Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency tonight in response to heavy rains and extreme flooding in multiple jurisdictions in Virginia, including Southwest Virginia.
Localities in Southwest Virginia have been particularly hard hit by flooding, and as the storm continues to move east across Virginia, impacts and storm damage are expected statewide.
Tazewell County has been particularly hard hit, with some evacuations occurring in the town of Richlands.
A state of emergency allows the commonwealth to mobilize resources and position people and equipment to assist in storm response and recovery efforts.
“This weather is potentially dangerous, and rivers and streams can reach flood stage hours after the rain has passed,” said Northam. “I urge all Virginians to monitor forecasts, and be prepared to obey local evacuation orders if needed. We are grateful to first responders who are working to rescue people from flooded homes and keep citizens safe.”
