RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam today declared a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Dorian’s effects on southeastern Virginia, anticipated to begin Thursday, a press release from the Office of the Governor states.
Northam said he is declaring the state of emergency to ensure that localities and communities have the appropriate level of assistance and to coordinate the commonwealth’s response to any potential impacts from Hurricane Dorian. He also encouraged all state residents to take necessary precautions.
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Transportation, Virginia National Guard, Virginia Department of Social Services, Virginia Department of Health, Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and other agencies are coordinating resources and information to prepare for the impact of this storm.
The Virginia Emergency Operations Center was activated Monday at 8 a.m. to monitor the storm and to coordinate preparedness efforts with local, state and federal officials.
Coastal Virginians can learn their evacuation zone at KnowYourZoneVA.org. Evacuation zone information is also available by calling 211.
Virginians residing in eastern and coastal Virginia are advised to monitor the latest forecasts, follow official sources on social media and develop or update their emergency preparedness plans. Planning resources are available at VAemergency.gov/make-a-plan.
A list of recommended emergency supplies to sustain a household before, during and after the storm is available at VAemergency.gov/supply-kit.
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management social media accounts can be found at https://twitter.com/VDEM and https://www.facebook.com/VAemergency.
