The Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday that 739 people have tested positive for the COVID-19.

That's an increase of 135 cases from the 604 reported on Friday.

A total of 9,166 people have been tested for the virus, 99 have been hospitalized, and there have been 17 deaths, according to the new VDH statistics. There were 14 deaths reported on Friday.

On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases reported by individual localities or local health districts.

The total number includes one in the city of Bristol, one in Washington County and two in Lee County. Another case has been reported in Wythe County, according to the Mount Rogers Health District.

More than 1200 cases have been reported in Tennessee.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments