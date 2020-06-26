BRISTOL, Va. — Virginia Business College won’t open for classes this fall as planned due to the impacts of COVID-19, its board determined Thursday.
The board met Thursday and agreed the college should “defer the initial offerings until a later date” because the global pandemic had hampered its efforts to open. Most U.S. colleges and universities suspended in-person instruction in March and completed spring semester classes through virtual instruction.
The new private school announced last summer it planned to begin offering classes in August 2020. The school received provisional operating approval from the State Council on Higher Education in Virginia last October but hasn’t completed all the steps required to obtain final approval, according to a written statement.
“The impact of the coronavirus has slowed the work needed for our full SCHEV approval and preparations for our initial fall semester. As a result, the board determined that we need to delay the start of the College to a future date,” board Chairman Dale Cook said in the statement.
The statement didn’t specify a proposed future schedule.
“Virginia Business College has provisional certification to operate in Virginia, which expires in October. They have not applied for full certification at this time,” council spokeswoman Laura Osberger wrote in an email response to the Herald Courier.
All steps must be completed by October before they can apply for full certification, Osberger wrote.
The college is “working on securing full approval,” according to Thursday’s statement from the college.
Grass is overgrown on the Moore Street campus, which once housed Virginia Intermont College. VI closed in 2014 after suffering financial collapse, losing its accreditation and diminishing enrollment. The campus has been vacant since that time. It is now owned by Chinese entrepreneur Zhiting Zang, who is developing it under the aegis of his U.S. Magis International Education Center.
“It can be argued that the College has been hit twice by COVID-19 once in China and now in America,” according to the statement.
The college previously announced it plans to offer seven business concentrations to bachelor’s degree-seeking students, including accounting, business analytics, entrepreneurship, human resource management, information technology management, management/leadership and marketing.
