BRISTOL, Va. – The Virginia Business College -- planned for the former Virginia Intermont College site - was granted a Provisional Certificate to Operate by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia on Tuesday, the college announced today.
“This is a significant step forward for the Virginia Business College” Gene Couch, president of the four-year, private, non-profit college, said in a news release. “This approval will allow us to begin recruitment of the inaugural class of students. We anticipate a site visit by SCHEV in the Spring of 2020, which is required prior to our final approval.”
The college will primarily be a residential college, but will also accommodate commuter students and online learners. Significant improvements have been made to the campus and will continue in the months ahead, according to the release.
VBC expects to enroll students in August 2020, the release states.
