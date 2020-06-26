Rematch set in hotly contested Virginia congressional race

ABINGDON, Va. — A Virginia man has been arrested after authorities said he called an Abingdon office to threaten to kill U.S. Senator Mark Warner.

Dylan Stephen Jayne, 37, of Virginia Beach, was arrested Thursday on a federal criminal complaint and charged with one count of transmitting a threat via interstate commerce by leaving a voicemail message and threatening to kill Warner.

On the morning of Sept. 2, 2019, Jayne called Warner’s office in Abingdon and threatened to kill him regarding the man’s perceived lack of receiving Social Security payments, the U.S. Attorney’s office said in a news release.

The U.S. Capitol Police and the Burlington Vermont Police Department investigated the matter, the release states. The Virginia Beach Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service assisted in Jayne’s arrest.

