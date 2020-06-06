ABINGDON, Va. — The Appalachian Peace Education Center is hosting a vigil in Abingdon today to mourn the lives of African Americans lost due to racial violence, pray for repentance and healing of past and ongoing injustices and call attendees to strive for an end to racism, according to a news release.

The event begins at 11 a.m. at the Abingdon Farmers Market. The prayer vigil will include eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence to remember George Floyd’s suffering in Minneapolis, the release states. After the 30-minute vigil, attendees will walk in silence — maintaining social distancing — down Main Street to Pecan Street, where town church bells will toll for the loss of life.

Participants are asked to wear masks and keep a physical distance of 6 feet or more from other participants.

