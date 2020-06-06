ABINGDON, Va. — The Appalachian Peace Education Center is hosting a vigil in Abingdon today to mourn the lives of African Americans lost due to racial violence, pray for repentance and healing of past and ongoing injustices and call attendees to strive for an end to racism, according to a news release.
The event begins at 11 a.m. at the Abingdon Farmers Market. The prayer vigil will include eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence to remember George Floyd’s suffering in Minneapolis, the release states. After the 30-minute vigil, attendees will walk in silence — maintaining social distancing — down Main Street to Pecan Street, where town church bells will toll for the loss of life.
Participants are asked to wear masks and keep a physical distance of 6 feet or more from other participants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.