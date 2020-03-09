BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Vietnam War veteran recognition service will be held at Hood Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church in Bristol, Tennessee on March 29.
The service will be held at 4 p.m. in the church at 612 Fifth St. and is in honor of National Vietnam War Veterans Day. All veterans who served in the military from Nov. 1, 1955, through May 15, 1975, are eligible for recognition at the service.
Veterans who qualify will be presented Vietnam veteran lapel pins if they haven’t yet received one. Additionally, close family members of deceased veterans whose names are on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., are eligible to receive gold star pins, and spouses of deceased Vietnam veterans are eligible to receive blue star pins.
Attendees must register by calling 423-335-6882 by March 18.
