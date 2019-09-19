The motorcyclist who died after a two-vehicle crash in Buchanan County on Monday has been identified as Deandre C. Williams of Honaker by the Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at 5:20 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 460, a mile west of state Route 638, according to a news release. Police said a tractor-trailer was crossing the eastbound lanes of 460 to turn left into the westbound lanes, when an eastbound 2005 Suzuki GSX-R750 motorcycle traveling at an “excessive” speed hit the trailer’s rear.

Williams, who was wearing a helmet, died at a nearby hospital, the VSP said.

The crash did not injure the tractor-trailer’s driver, identified as Danny A. Stacy, 63, of Grundy. Stacy was wearing a seat belt, the release states.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments