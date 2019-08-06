BRISTOL, Va. — A number of years ago, a student visited Jo Hutton a week before classes started at Virginia Highlands Community College and asked a question.
“She walked into my office and wanted to know when the bus would be picking her up,” said Hutton, a VHCC career coach at Virginia High School.
The student, who wanted to be a nurse, depended on a bus from elementary through high school, so “she just assumed that there was a bus that was going to take her to Abingdon,” Hutton said. “Well, that bus didn’t exist, and she didn’t become a nurse.”
This student isn’t the only one who found a lack of transportation to be a barrier to attending the community college, which is about 14 miles from Bristol in Abingdon. According to Hutton, in Virginia High School’s graduating class of 2019, 18 students who applied to VHCC did not have a reliable way of getting there.
“Many of our students don’t have a family car or even a driver’s license. They are just like all their other classmates — they dream of going to college, they apply, they get financial aid maybe or scholarships — and then all of a sudden they are faced with, ‘How am I going to get there?’” Hutton said during a news conference Tuesday morning.
Speaking outside the Bristol Train Station, local leaders and college officials underscored the transportation challenges local residents face and announced a new shuttle bus service they hope will make Virginia Highlands more accessible.
Starting later this month, up to 40 Bristol, Virginia, residents can take a public transit route connecting the city with VHCC. The service, called the #CollegeExpress, will run Monday through Thursday with trips to get students to campus by 8 a.m. and return to Bristol in the afternoon. The service will be free for VHCC students, who will only need to show their college ID to board.
Mountain Lynx Transit will operate up to two buses at a reduced rate for the service, with each bus holding up to 20 people. The Virginia Foundation for Community College Education provided $28,892 in grant funding for the project, according to a news release.
“For far too long, the lack of transportation has prevented many Bristol, Virginia, residents from continuing their education beyond high school,” said VHCC President Charlie White, who rode a Mountain Lynx bus to the announcement with several students.
“Today, transportation is no longer a problem,” he added.
A number of organizations supported the project, including Bristol Transit — which approved a waiver for the #CollegeExpress to operate within the city — as well as Bristol Virginia Public Schools, the Bristol Department of Social Services and the Bristol Redevelopment and Housing Authority, according to the release. Lisa Cofer, executive director of the United Way of Bristol, TN/VA, also helped convene partners for the project, including Mountain Lynx, which serves several other Southwest Virginia communities.
“Today’s announcement is a game-changer,” City Manager Randy Eads said. “For the students who get on this bus and head to Virginia Highlands Community College, it’s the difference between a minimum-wage job and a lifelong career.”
An enrollment day is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 15, at 11 a.m. at the Bristol Redevelopment and Housing Authority at 709 Clinton Ave. Students will be able to sign up for the service, and VHCC will use the registration information to figure out where the buses will stop.
TieShawna McDaniel, a Virginia High Class of 2019 graduate, said the new service will make it possible for her to attend VHCC. She wants to go to the community college for two years, transfer to a four-year college and eventually go into human resources, she said.
“This will be a great opportunity because it’s going to get you there and back,” McDaniel said. “It’s a great stress relief.”