ABINGDON, Va. — Adam Hutchison is bringing a touch of Texas to the Virginia Highlands.
He arrived as the new president of Virginia Highlands Community College in Abingdon on Jan. 2.
“I’ve been impressed by just the depth of care that people have for the students here,” Hutchison said. “I’ve sure been impressed by the faculty and staff. Everybody goes out of their way to care for the students.”
Hutchison also dreams of the college growing, especially in “how to make our workforce programs more relevant to employers” and “how to make sure our transfer partners are getting the quality number of students.”
Most of the 2,100 students at the college attend part-time, Hutchison said. On average, students take about 10 credit hours per semester.
At 46, Hutchison ranks as the seventh president of VHCC. He succeeds Gene Couch, who was the college’s president from 2014-2018.
While in Texas, where he lived with his wife and four children, Hutchison said he “fell in love with teaching,” — especially at the community college level.
“I could see, firsthand, how much it changed a student’s life to start an education,” he said. “And, when they’re done, they can have a great career that can pay for a life — not just another minimum wage job.”
In Texas, Hutchison taught for a half-dozen years, working his way up to department chairman and then into college administration.
“And I did a little bit of everything in administrative work — from policy to real estate review,” he said.
The educator spent 13 years at Texas State Technical College at Harlingen, Texas, then another six years at the college’s campus in Waco, Texas.
Now, in Abingdon, Hutchison brags about the extracurricular activities for students — from drama to disc golf.
“People can come and be a part of the college. There are lots of things to plug into,” he said.
Hutchison’s academic goals include strengthening relations with school districts that feed into the community college system, including Bristol, Washington County and Smyth County.
“They’re important partners,” Hutchison said. “And I think there’s an opportunity to grow and deepen that.”
He also wants to provide more opportunities for high school students to take dual enrollment college courses.
Hutchison said he’s impressed with what he sees — on campus and off — in Abingdon.
“This college loves its community. And the community loves it back,” Hutchison added. “That’s a really special thing.”
