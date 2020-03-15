ABINGDON, Va. --- Out of concern for COVID-19 the testing and computer labs at Virginia Highlands Community College will be closed this week and students and guests are also asked not to visit campus, an update issued by the college on Sunday states.

VHCC announced on Thursday that spring break was being extended one week and classes will resume on March 23. A new update made by VHCC President Adam Hutchison states new precautions are being taken.

The update does not request faculty avoid visiting campus and according to the Thursday statement, faculty are expected to report for duty on March 16 and the additional week will allow them to plan to transition in-person classes to online if such a move becomes necessary.

The Sunday update requests VHCC employees and students regularly check their VHCC email, the college website, myvhcc, and Canvas to receive important information.  

