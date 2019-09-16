ABINGDON, Va. — The Southwest Virginia Veterans Expo is set to take place Friday at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center.
The second annual expo is scheduled for Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a written statement. Veterans can access a number of services and resources at the event related to health care, benefits, employment, education, transportation and housing, according to a news release from Del. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, who is hosting the event.
The event also features a free lunch for veterans, free health screenings, flu shots and Hepatitis A vaccinations.
Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles officials will be at the expo to help with adding a veteran indicator to driver’s licenses at the standard renewal fee rate.
Agencies like the Regional VA Medical Centers and the Department of Veterans Services will also be at the event.
Attendees are asked to bring a DD214 or proof of veteran status, which may be required for some services.
For more information or to register in advance, call 276-220-1209.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.