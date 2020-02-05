BRISTOL, Tenn. —The Versona store at The Pinnacle will close Feb. 15.
The women’s clothing store, near Belk, was among the earliest announced for the development in Bristol, Tennessee, along with Bed Bath & Beyond, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kirkland’s, Marshall’s, Michael’s and several others. It opened in 2015.
Tammy Byerly, the store manager, said she hopes the store will relocate elsewhere in the Tri-Cities and that possibility is being considered at the corporate level. She declined comment on the reason the store is closing.
Currently, the prices of some items have been marked down, she said, though inventory not sold will probably be transferred to other store locations. More items will be marked down on Sunday, she added.
Steve Johnson, developer of The Pinnacle, declined comment on the store closing Wednesday.
Heather Hill, the property manager, said tenants come and go and that’s part of the retail industry. She said she could not disclose whether the store’s lease was up because that information is confidential.
Corporate officers for Cato Corp., which owns and operates Versona and other women’s fashion and accessory stores, were not immediately available for comment Wednesday.
