ABINGDON, Va. — A vehicle fire has been reported at the 19 mile marker in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 in Abingdon.
The Virginia Department of Transportation said motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle fire. The south right lane, right shoulder and exit ramp were closed at 1 p.m. Saturday.
