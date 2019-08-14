BRISTOL, Va. — Van Pelt Elementary School is closing early due to the school not having electricity because of a blown transformer, according to Superintendent Keith Perrigan.
Car riders can be picked up at any time and buses will leave at 11 a.m., he tweeted.
