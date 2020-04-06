ROANOKE, Va. — The Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force and Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigations are warning taxpayers to be alert about possible scams relating to
COVID-19 economic impact payments, according to a news release.
U.S. Attorneys Thomas T. Cullen and G. Zachary Terwilliger, Virginia State Police and Kelly R. Jackson, special agent in charge of the IRS-CI Washington, D.C., Field Office, made the announcement Sunday in an effort to prevent taxpayers from being victimized.
In a matter of weeks, COVID-19 economic impact payments will be on their way, either by direct deposit or by mail.
“During this time of crisis, scammers and thieves prey on those most vulnerable in our community in an attempt to personally benefit by stealing their money and personal identifying information,” Jackson said. “Please help us protect everyone in your community by telling family, friends and elderly neighbors to be on the lookout for these potential scams.”
Jackson offers the following information and tips to spot a scam and understand how the COVID-19-related economic impact payments will be issued.
» The IRS will deposit your payment into the direct deposit account you previously provided on your tax return (or, in the alternative, send you a paper check).
» The IRS will not call and ask you to verify your payment details. Do not give your bank account, debit account or PayPal account information to anyone — even if someone claims it’s necessary to get your check. It’s a scam.
» If you receive a call, do not engage with scammers, even if you want to tell them that you know it’s a scam. Just hang up.
» If you receive texts or emails claiming that you can get your money faster by sending personal identifying information or clicking on links, delete these texts and emails. Do not click on any links in those texts or emails.
» Reports are swirling about bogus checks. If you receive a “check” in the mail now, it’s a scam. It will take the Treasury a few more weeks to mail out the economic impact payments. If you receive a “check” for an odd amount (especially one with cents), or a check that requires you to verify the check online or by calling a number, it’s a scam.
» Remember, the federal government will not ask you to pay anything upfront to get a legitimate benefit. No fees. No charges. Anyone who asks for an upfront payment for a promised benefit is a scammer.
