Reaction from area students to the decision to close Virginia schools for the remainder of the school year:

“I am devastated. Never did I think walking into my senior year it would end like this.”

— Nancy Jo Roberts | Senior, Northwood High School in Saltville

“All of my senior friends are devastated about the loss of the memories that we have looked forward to for 12 years. [Monday] was supposed to be the first day of our senior trip [to Orlando]. We are just extremely sad that we won’t get to enjoy our time with each other at Holston anymore."

About the uncertainty, he said: “My anxiety level is definitely up right now. There is so much left up in the air like grades, scholarships, college choices and a lot of other things. It’s just very hard to try and see past this. We know that it will benefit everyone’s health, but we are still anxious for our futures.”

— Carson Blackburn | Senior, Holston High School, Damascus Baseball Player

“It’s a sad time right now for everyone. As seniors, it is really tough for all of us. I know many of my friends who have cried today and are having a really hard time with the situation. There are so many things we will be missing that should be great memories for us. But we know the closures are necessary.

“There are so many emotions and feelings about everything going on with school, high school sports and with our world. We all need to do our part. Even though we are missing important milestones and times with our friends, we need to be diligent in doing the right thing and following the guidelines set in front of us. I pray our families and community can stay well during this time.”

— Red Samuel | Senior, John Battle High School in Bristol