BRISTOL, Va. — Virginia educators hope to receive some clear direction today on how to proceed with instruction after Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday ordered schools closed for the remainder of this academic year.
On Monday, Northam directed that all public and private schools in Virginia close as part of sweeping new regulations designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Schools had been ordered closed for the past two weeks, but education efforts will continue.
During the governor’s news conference, state Superintendent James Lane gave an indication of what those options might look like.
“We would look at extending the school year next year; embedding some of that instruction into the curriculum in the next year — if they don’t extend; maybe continuing instruction now — but maybe we can’t get to every student equitably; [or] just bring some students back to make sure we fill the gaps for students we missed in the virtual space,” Lane said. “We’ll lay out those four options to school divisions tomorrow. For a variety of reasons, each locality is going to have to make a choice.”
This will include options for additional instruction through summer programming, integrating instruction into coursework next year and allowing students to make up content, according to a statement from the governor’s office.
The state Department of Education will also submit a waiver to the federal government to lift end-of-year testing requirements and is exploring options to waive state-mandated tests, according to the statement.
Bristol Virginia Superintendent Keith Perrigan said local efforts are well underway.
“We anticipate guidance [today] from the Virginia Department of Education about what this means,” Perrigan said prior to meeting Monday with division principals. “Even though schools are closed physically, I anticipate we will provide educational services. Exactly what that looks like is still to be determined.”
City school officials conducted training sessions last week to help teachers provide review materials for students — when it appeared schools might reopen later this spring. Those efforts will help prepare divisions for this latest edict, Perrigan said.
“We may be delivering instruction material packets to children at home, maybe we’re delivering to children through the internet,” Perrigan said. “It may be we’re actually helping families have access to the internet so we don’t have to deliver to their home. We’ll do everything to make sure no student is penalized as a result of this pandemic.”
Among many questions is, how does this impact high school seniors on the cusp of graduation?
“The guidance we’ve received to this point is any student making progress toward graduation before the school closure, we will work to make sure they have the opportunity to continue on that path,” Perrigan said. “We will work as hard as we can with those students to make sure they meet requirements for graduation. Exactly how that will look, we should know more by midweek.”
A couple of students who learned of the news Monday afternoon, Ashton Leonard and Bhraedon Meredith, had different reactions.
“My reaction was ‘Yay.’ I just yelled,” said Meredith, a 14-year-old Virginia Middle student, who was playing basketball with Leonard in a neighborhood near Virginia High.
Leonard, a 13-year-old student at Vance Middle School in Bristol, Tennessee, was more subdued.
“I kinda like it because we’re on summer break now, and it makes it a longer break,” said Leonard, a 13-year-old student at Vance Middle in Bristol, Tennessee.
That state’s Gov. Bill Lee has ordered schools closed until March 30, though Sullivan County schools have extended that until April 3.
What have they been doing since their schools initially closed?
“Basketball and video games,” Leonard said.
Meredith said he thinks the schools should plan to catch students up on their lessons when the regular school year starts back up in the fall.
“My one thing is, if we get a cure [for the virus], I don’t want to go back in the summer,” he said. “That would be like a reverse card in Uno,” he said.
Staff writers Sarah Wade and Tim Hayes contributed to this story.
