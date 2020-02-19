WISE, Va. — The University of Virginia’s College at Wise has partnered with the Wesley Foundation to help students get professional attire for interviews, formal presentations and jobs.
On Wednesday, UVa-Wise celebrated the grand opening of Smiddy’s Closet, which was set up to provide free professional clothing that is new or barely worn. The closet is operated at the Wesley Foundation just outside the college at 9304 Coeburn Road. It’s open on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and other weekdays by appointment. Students may have one full outfit per academic year, and the clothes are theirs to keep.
Donna Henry, chancellor of UVa-Wise, said during the grand opening that Smiddy’s Closet is meant to break down barriers to students entering the workforce.
“No student should ever decline an interview because they feel unequipped or unprepared to present his or her best self to a prospective employer,” Henry said. “Smiddy’s Closet is about empowerment. It is about easing doubt. It is about instilling confidence.”
Kathy Still, communications director for UVa-Wise, said Smiddy’s Closet was named after Joseph “Papa Joe” Smiddy, who was the college’s first chancellor and served for 30 years. Smiddy, who died in 2017, was known for his love of helping students, Still said.
The starting inventory was collected through a clothing drive, so future donations will be necessary. Business and professional clothing such as ties, socks, dress shoes, men's and women’s suits, professional dresses and skirts, blazers, button-up shirts and even polo shirts and khaki pants are needed. Monetary donations will also be accepted.
Donors can stop by the Wesley Foundation on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or contact Neva Bryan, director of career discovery and planning for UVa-Wise, at careerdiscovery@uvawise.edu, or the Rev. Beth Tipton, co-founder of the closet, at btipton@uvawise.edu to set up a time to drop off their donation.
