WISE, Va. - The leadership of University of Virginia’s College at Wise plans to begin the coming fall semester on campus, a Tuesday press release from the college states.
Donna Henry, chancellor of the college has appointed a steering committee to develop the best plan for UVA Wise to safely operate classrooms, perform daily work duties, and manage residential and campus facilities.
“Southwest Virginia has some of the lowest rates of infection in the Commonwealth, and we feel we are well positioned to keep students and employees safe especially given the extra precautions we plan to implement,” Henry said.
The press release states more details will be forthcoming as the steering committee works with senior leadership. Henry also said college leadership will be prepared to move to an online or virtual format if there were indications of viral spread nationally or regionally.
